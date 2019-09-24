Home Sport Football

You cannot compare me and Lionel Messi: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk had earlier triumphed over Messi and Ronaldo to win the UEFA Best Men's Player of the year.

Published: 24th September 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk. | AP

By ANI

MILAN: After missing out on the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, Liverpool's defender Virgil van Dijk said that one cannot compare him with Argentine striker Lionel Messi.

Messi ended up winning the Best FIFA Men's Player of the year and he triumphed over Portugal/Juventus' striker Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's van Dijk. Messi won the Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year for a record sixth time.

"The people who vote made a decision and you have to accept it. That is just the case and as players, you can't compare me and Messi because it's totally different. I am very proud to be here," Goal.com quoted van Dijk as saying.

Van Dijk had earlier triumphed over Messi and Ronaldo to win the UEFA Best Men's Player of the year.

Messi scored 51 goals across 50 appearances for the Spanish side, marking his 10th consecutive season with at least 40 finishes.

Liverpool defender had helped his side to win Champions League last season and the team fell short to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Reds missed out on the Premier League title by just one point as City finished with 98 points as compared to Liverpool's 97.

Van Dijk also led his international side Netherlands to the inaugural Nations League final, where they lost to Ronaldo's Portugal.

The 28-year-old van Dijk was named in the FIFA World XI and he said he was not disappointed on losing the FIFA Best player award.

"Disappointed? You cannot be disappointed. I am just very happy to be here, to be in the team of the year, after the hard work and the good work we put in last year," van Dijk said.

"Today, I, unfortunately, didn't win but I'm not disappointed," he added.

Liverpool will next face MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FIFA Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Lionel Messi
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp