Home Sport Football

Barcelona far from their best version: Antoine Griezmann

French forward Griezmann scored Barca's first goal in the sixth minute at the Camp Nou, getting to the near post and heading home Lionel Messi's corner.

Published: 25th September 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LEEDS: Despite the 2-1 win against Villarreal in the La Liga game on Wednesday, Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann feels that the club is not at its best and will get better with the upcoming matches.

"We are far from our best version. But with the matches to come, everything will be better," Goal.com quoted Griezmann as saying.

French forward Griezmann scored Barca's first goal in the sixth minute at the Camp Nou, getting to the near post and heading home Lionel Messi's corner.

"You have to keep working. There are new players that have just arrived. We try to do our best in the group, in the field," Griezmann said.

The 28-year-old joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in July and acknowledged there is a gap between the two clubs in terms of expectation.

"It's not Atletico, it's different. I'm not too bad, right? Three goals so far. I can do better, yes. But I have to keep working," Griezmann said.

Barcelona are at the fourth place in the tournament standings with ten points and will now face Getafe CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on September 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Villarreal Antoine Griezmann
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp