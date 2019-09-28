Home Sport Football

Relation between Mbappe and Neymar key for us: PSG coach Thomas Tuchel

The coach also confirmed both Mbappe and loanee Mauro Icardi's availability for the next match after their recent injuries.

LEEDS: Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the side's fortunes in the ongoing Ligue 1 season largely depend on the relationship between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

"The relationship between the two is the key for us, they can bring us a lot of possibilities. Mbappe has been hurt for weeks, we have to be patient, and it's impossible for Kylian to play 90 minutes. We have to adapt to the situation and the opponent. We will be able to play Mbappe and Icardi in our next match," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying.

Earlier this season, fans were seen hostile towards Neymar and were seen constantly booing the player.

Many supporters were seen with banners after Tuchel decided to include the Brazilian striker in the team.

Neymar had missed the team's first five matches after being rumoured to leave the club and join Barcelona FC.

Earlier in the Ligue 1 competition, when Neymar was not a part of the squad, fans were seen holding banners in the stadium asking the player to "get out of the club".

PSG had lost their last match against Stade de Reims 0-2 and this result was the team's first defeat in Ligue 1 since May 2018.

"It is a good thing to play quickly after the loss. It is always hard to find a good mood after a setback - it is the challenge tomorrow against a good team from Bordeaux, to start winning again," Tuchel said

"It was a lack of intensity. It was a surprise for me because I made some changes to have intensity. I hate to lose, it was super hard. We can do better and we will improve," he added.

PSG will next take on FC Girondins de Bordeaux later today.

