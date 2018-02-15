BENGALURU: Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Bengaluru FC on Thursday signed Spanish striker Daniel Lucas Segovia for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.

The Spaniard last plied his trade for Azerbaijani football club Neftçi PFK. He had scored five times in 19 appearances for the side.