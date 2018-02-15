ISL leaders Bengaluru FC sign Spanish striker Daniel Segovia
By IANS | Published: 15th February 2018 06:46 PM |
Last Updated: 15th February 2018 06:46 PM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Bengaluru FC on Thursday signed Spanish striker Daniel Lucas Segovia for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.
"The Blues have signed Spanish striker Daniel Segovia for the remainder of the 2017-18 season," the ISL club announced.
The Spaniard last plied his trade for Azerbaijani football club Neftçi PFK. He had scored five times in 19 appearances for the side.