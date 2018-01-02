Kerala Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen steps down
By IANS | Published: 02nd January 2018
Last Updated: 02nd January 2018 08:17 PM | A+A A- |
KOCHI: Kerala Blasters coach Rene Meulensteen, who was under pressure following a series of poor results in the Indian Super League (ISL), has decided to hand in his resignation.
"Meulensteen has resigned. The club will make an official announcement later," a Kerala Blasters official told IANS on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.
Kerala was performed poorly so far this season, managing only a single victory in seven matches. They have lost two matches and drawn four.
The Kochi-based club are at the eighth spot in the 10-team ISL table with seven points, with NorthEast United and Delhi Dynamos occupying the bottom two places with four and three points, respectively.