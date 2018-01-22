PUNE: Vishal Kaith, the goalkeeper of ISL franchise FC Pune City, believes the role of custodians has changed now and their job is not restricted to just being a stopper.

"The role of the goalkeeper has changed from being just a stopper to also attacking. We are no more just the final line of defence, we are expected to build attacks," Kaith was quoted as saying in a media release issued today.

"Because our mentality in this team (FC Pune City) is to score a goal more than our opponents, so everyone, including the goalkeeper, has to play a part in it.

"The moment your opponents aren't doing this, your team has an advantage," added the 21-year-old who aspires to don India colours.

Making the most of his chances for FC Pune City, in six matches this season, Kaith has got three clean slates.

Kaith has represented India at U-16 and U-19 levels.

"I want to give my best in the league and I also want to work towards my game so that I can make the cut for the senior national team," said the young goalkeeper.

"My long-term goal is to grow after every game and make myself good enough to play for an international club some day," he signed off.