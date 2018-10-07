Home Sport Football Indian Super League

ISL 2018: Brilliant Goa gun down champions Chennai in 3-1 win

Goa had all the early possession as expected while Chennaiyin were camped in their own half, trying to get a measure of their opposition.

Published: 07th October 2018 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

FC Goa celebrate after their first ISL win. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: FC Goa notched their first win of this Indian Super League season after a convincing 3-1 result over defending champions Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

A first-half strike from Edu Bedia (12') set them on their way before Ferran Corominas (53') and Mourtada Fall (80') sealed the result for the Gaurs. Eli Sabia scored the consolation for the home team deep into stoppage time.

Goa had all the early possession as expected while Chennaiyin were camped in their own half, trying to get a measure of their opposition.

With their full-backs playing high up the pitch, Goa were finding space down the wings and Mailson had to be alert to clear a cross from Coro in the eighth minute. Two minutes later, Jackichand Singh raced down the left wing and fizzed a ball across the box which was almost met by Coro.

The sustained spell of pressure paid off for Goa in the 12th minute as Lenny Rodrigues got to the touchline down the right wing after a smartly worked throw-in routine. His cut-back into the box found Edu Bedia who placed a smart finish into the bottom corner of Karanjit Singh's goal with the help of a slight deflection.

Chennaiyin slowly grew into the game and fashioned several chances. Gregory Nelson set up Anirudh Thapa on the edge of the area around the half an hour mark but the youngster's attempted curler went wide.

Shortly later, Inigo Calderon ventured into the penalty box before finding Francis Fernandes. However, the wingera¿s shot was saved by Mohammed Nawaz.

The home team started the second period with urgency but FC Goa doubled their lead, capitalising on some poor defensive work from Chennaiyin FC. A throw-in down the right saw Seriton Fernandes get to the touchline and fizz a low ball across the face of the box. Nobody picked up Coro who darted in at the far post to knock in his third goal of the season.

Chennaiyin almost got a goal back in the 67th minute when Calderona¿s long throw into the box was flicked on by Jeje Lalpekhlua. It fell for Raphael Augusto who blazed over from point-blank range.

Any hopes of a Chennaiyin comeback were extinguished in the 80th minute. Ahmed Jahouh picked up the ball down the right and swung in a cross which was flicked on by Coro towards Mourtada Fall and the Senegalese managed to direct a looping header into the top corner.

Chennaiyin got a consolation goal in the end through Eli Sabia who headed in Andrea Orlandi's corner in the 95th minute.

Goa are now on four points from two games while the defending champions are yet to open their account.

Stay up to date on all the latest Indian Super League news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FC Goa Chennaiyin FC FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League ISL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices