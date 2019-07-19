Jamshedpur FC likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy
The franchise is hoping that Monroy will be able to fill the vacant midfielder slot as Sergio Cidoncha left Jamshedpur to join Kerela Blasters.
Published: 19th July 2019 01:09 PM | Last Updated: 19th July 2019 01:20 PM | A+A A-
LEEDS: Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC are likely to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy for the upcoming edition of the tournament.
The franchise is hoping that Monroy will be able to fill the vacant midfielder slot as Sergio Cidoncha left Jamshedpur to join Kerela Blasters, reports say.