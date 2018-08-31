Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC sign Portugal international Paulo Machado

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC today announced the signing of Portuguese international Paulo Machado for a period of one year.

An experienced campaigner in some of Europe's most elite competitions, 32-year-old Machado joins Mumbai City FC after a successful campaign with Portuguese side CD Aves, winning the Taa de Portugal.

Machado has represented his country at the U-17 level, winning the 2003 UEFA U-17 European Championships.

He has also represented his country at the U-20, U-21 and U-23 levels before becoming a full international, with six caps to his name.

"He (Machado) brings with him so many years of experience and a strong winning mentality. I am excited to work with him once again and Im confident he can be an important figure in this side," said Mumbai City FC's head coach Jorge Costa.

Machado said, "When Jorge Costa and Mumbai City FC presented me this opportunity to join this club, I did not have to think twice. There are so many reasons for me to be excited."

"I hope I can join my teammates soon in Thailand for the pre-season and get on with the training and the hard work," he added.

Currently, Mumbai City FC players are in Thailand for the pre-season training, where they are expected to play four matches.

Machado is the fifth foreign player to be recruited by Mumbai City FC.