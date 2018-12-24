Phil Brown joins as head coach of FC Pune City

Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

PUNE: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City Monday announced Phil Brown as their new head coach for the remaining 2018-19 season.

With close to two decades of managerial experience, Brown has been at the helm of top English football clubs like Blackpool, SouthEnd United, Preston North End, Derby County and Hull City, a media release issued by the club said.

Before starting his managerial career in England in 1999, Brown played across England for clubs like Bolton Wanderers and Blackpool for over 18 years.

In 1999, he started his managerial career with Blackpool as an assistant coach and in 2006 the Englishman took charge of Hull City and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League for the first time in its 104-year history.

In 2013, Brown joined SouthEnd United in League 2 and in his five years there, the team qualified for playoffs thrice and won promotion to League 1.

"FC Pune City has been having a difficult season but I am optimistic about taking up this job as the points table really isnt the real representation of the talent thats existing at the club," said Brown on his new role.

The potential at the club is exciting and I am really looking forward for the season with FC Pune City," he added.

Brown will be joined by Aidan Davison as goalkeeper coach.

