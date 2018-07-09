Bengaluru FC to re-sign former goalkeeper Soram Poirei

By UNI

BENGALURU: Bengaluru FC have completed the signing of former goalkeeper Soram Anganba Poirei who was part of the squad during 2013-15 seasons, the club announced on Monday.

Despite being just 25-years-old, Poirei brings in vast experience having being part of the domestic circuit for nine years now.

"It feels great to be back at the club where I made some amazing memories; winning my first I-League title and the Federation Cup. The atmosphere at this club is amazing and everybody is professional in their approach. We have some top players in the squad and it should be a great learning experience once again. It's going to be a challenging season but I'm looking forward to it," said Poirei after penning a one-year-deal.

The Imphal-born custodian began his youth career with Pune FC in 2009 and was promoted to the first team as a reserve goalkeeper the same year as a 17-year-old.

After a two-year spell with the Maharashtra side, Poirei moved to the north-east to join Shillong Lajong FC.

A string of impressive performances with Lajong saw him being drafted by the national federation into the Indian Arrows side for the 2012-13 season.