Cesar Ferrando appointed Jamshedpur FC head coach

By ANI

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur Football Club has appointed former Atletico Madrid manager Cesar Ferrando as the new head coach of the team ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Super League (ISL).

The 58-year-old took over from Steve Coppell who had opted to join Kolkata based club, Atletico de Kolkata (ATK).

Expressing delight over the new appointment, Jamshedpur FC Director Sunil Bhaskaran said that he is confident of Ferrando's abilities and believes that he is the right person for the job.

"We are delighted to welcome Cesar Ferrando to Jamshedpur FC. We are extremely confident that he is the right person for the job and will work to deliver trophies for our fans and bring glory to Jamshedpur," Bhaskaran said.

The experienced Cesar has had a decorated career as a player and has managed teams such as Atletico Madrid, Valencia B, Elche, and Albacete.

In his last assignment with Spanish Club, La Nucia, he has had an extremely successful stint.

Reflecting on the road map ahead for the Jamshedpur club, Cesar said that the focus will be on working hard on the field and becoming more and more competitive ahead of the tournament.

"Our main objective will be give our best every day at every training session and make the team compete at the highest level every game we play. We will focus and prepare game by game as each game will be treated as a final with hard work, passion, sacrifice, effort, team work and humility," Cesar said.

"Success for me in this season will be play good football. We hope to implement a strong and unique football model to make the team more competitive in the league and make the supporters enjoy during the season," he added.

Jamshedpur FC is ranked fifth in the points table of the ISL.