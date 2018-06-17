Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Defender Narayan Das joins Delhi Dynamos

Narayan becomes the fifth Indian signing by the club ahead of the 5th edition of the Indian Super League.

Published: 17th June 2018 04:30 PM

File photo of Delhi Dynamos Team

By PTI

NEW DELHI: ISL club Delhi Dynamos today completed the signing of left-back Narayan Das from FC Goa on a long-term deal.

Narayan becomes the fifth Indian signing by the club ahead of the 5th edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The 24-year old left back joins after a promising season with FC Goa where he made 19 appearances and helped the side reach the play-off spots.

Narayan started his career with Pailan Arrows back in 2012, before moving onto represent the likes of Dempo and East Bengal in the I-League.

The India international has also starred for FC Pune City in ISL Season 3.

"I am really looking forward to this new challenge in my career. Dynamos have built a promising squad this season and we are all geared up," Narayan said.

Narayan joins Bikramjit Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Siam Hanghal and Rana Gharami as the new additions in the squad.

His signing will also see Dynamos boast both the national team full-backs as he joins Pritam Kotal in defense.

A product of the Tata Football Academy, Narayan has represented the Indian senior squad 24 times and was also part of the team that won the recently concluded Hero Intercontinental Cup.

