Midfielder Sanjay Balmuchu joins Jamshedpur FC

Published: 19th June 2018 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Sanjay Balmuchu (Photo | Jamshedpur FC Twitter)

By IANS

JAMSHEDPUR: Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Indian midfielder Sanjay Balmuchu in a three-year deal.

Born in Jharkhand, Sanjay is a local talent with a pedigree of representing some top clubs both in the I-League and the Indian Super League.

An, ex-Tata Football Academy cadet, Sanjay started his professional career with Churchill Brothers in the I-League before moving to Mohammedan Sporting and later Mohun Bagan. 

He also featured for FC Goa in the 2016 season before moving to a title winning season with Chennayin FC in 2017-18.

Sanjay can play both as a center-back and as a defensive midfielder giving enough cover for the squad.

On signing with Jamshedpur FC, Sanjay said: "Jamshedpur FC is like a boon to the state of Jharkhand and the city of Jamshedpur. 

"Being a local I am extremely happy that I would be dawning the Jamshedpur FC t-shirt and will look to contribute towards the team's success for the upcoming season."

