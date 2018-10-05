Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

Kerala Blasters home games: At the wheel? It's raining ISL matches. Heed these curbs

Parking around the roads surrounding the stadium, including the road from the back gate of the stadium to Karanakkodam, will be prohibited.

Published: 05th October 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Blasters

The fans of the Yellow Army hope the rain that has been lashing the city for the past two days will not dampen the spirit, as Kerala Blasters FC open their home fixtures in this season's Indian Super League against Mumbai City FC on Friday. | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Traffic Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of the Indian Super League (ISL) matches scheduled to be held on October 5, 20, November 5,11 and December 4,7 at JNI Stadium, Kaloor in Kochi. As part of the regulations, on match days, no heavy vehicles, other than city service buses, will be allowed to ply or park along the Edappally bypass-High Court stretch (Banerjee Road), and no entry will be allowed on Palarivattom to High Court junction from 2 pm.

Parking around the roads surrounding the stadium, including the road from the back gate of the stadium to Karanakkodam, will be prohibited.

Smaller vehicles belonging to the spectators should reach behind the stadium via Palarivattom Round-Thammanam Road-Karanakodam and park at St.Jude Church ground, MMA Ground, Water Authority ground and helipad ground. Heavy vehicles should park on service roads on both sides of the Edappally-Vyttila National Highway, Seaport-Airport Road and Container Terminal Road. 

Smaller vehicles coming from the Vyttila side should take the SA Road-Kadavanthra-Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam route to reach the back of the stadium.Light vehicles coming to stadium from Vypeen and High Court side should park the vehicles at the parking ground in front of the stadium. Heavy vehicles coming from Vypeen and Cheranelloor areas will have to drop their passengers at either Kalamassery Premiere Junction or Edappally Bypass Junction and park the vehicles at Container Terminal Road area. Vehicles coming from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur locations will have to drop their passengers at either Aluva Metro Station, Kalamassery Premier junction and Edappally and park the vehicles at Container Terminal Road area. 

Vehicles coming from Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam sides will have to drop their passengers at Palarivattom junction and park the vehicles on the service roads on both sides of Palarivattom-Kundannur NH stretch.

Vehicles coming from Idukki, Kakkanadu and Muvattupuzha sides will have to drop their passengers at Palarivattom bypass junction and park the vehicles on the service roads near Palarivattom bypass junction.
The passengers coming in these vehicles should use the Kochi Metro or private bus services to reach the stadium. Only those vehicles possessing vehicle passes will be allowed to the stadium parking ground. 

Vehicles coming from Vyttila and Thamannam areas after 3.30 pm should ply to Samskara junction from Thamannam junction and reach the parking ground near stadium via Pipeline junction. No vehicles should be allowed entry to Karanakkodam side from Thamannam junction.Vehicles should not allow entry to Karanakodam junction to Thamannam and vice-versa after 9.30 pm on the days of preliminary stage rounds of ISL matches.Parking is prohibited to all vehicles including two-wheelers on the four-lane road from Karanakodam junction to the back of the stadium from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest news news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi City Traffic Police Indian Super League JNI Stadium ISL Kerala Blasters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices