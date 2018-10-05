Kerala Blasters home games: At the wheel? It's raining ISL matches. Heed these curbs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Traffic Police have made elaborate traffic arrangements in view of the Indian Super League (ISL) matches scheduled to be held on October 5, 20, November 5,11 and December 4,7 at JNI Stadium, Kaloor in Kochi. As part of the regulations, on match days, no heavy vehicles, other than city service buses, will be allowed to ply or park along the Edappally bypass-High Court stretch (Banerjee Road), and no entry will be allowed on Palarivattom to High Court junction from 2 pm.

Parking around the roads surrounding the stadium, including the road from the back gate of the stadium to Karanakkodam, will be prohibited.

Smaller vehicles belonging to the spectators should reach behind the stadium via Palarivattom Round-Thammanam Road-Karanakodam and park at St.Jude Church ground, MMA Ground, Water Authority ground and helipad ground. Heavy vehicles should park on service roads on both sides of the Edappally-Vyttila National Highway, Seaport-Airport Road and Container Terminal Road.

Smaller vehicles coming from the Vyttila side should take the SA Road-Kadavanthra-Kathrikadavu-Karanakodam route to reach the back of the stadium.Light vehicles coming to stadium from Vypeen and High Court side should park the vehicles at the parking ground in front of the stadium. Heavy vehicles coming from Vypeen and Cheranelloor areas will have to drop their passengers at either Kalamassery Premiere Junction or Edappally Bypass Junction and park the vehicles at Container Terminal Road area. Vehicles coming from Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur locations will have to drop their passengers at either Aluva Metro Station, Kalamassery Premier junction and Edappally and park the vehicles at Container Terminal Road area.

Vehicles coming from Alappuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam sides will have to drop their passengers at Palarivattom junction and park the vehicles on the service roads on both sides of Palarivattom-Kundannur NH stretch.

Vehicles coming from Idukki, Kakkanadu and Muvattupuzha sides will have to drop their passengers at Palarivattom bypass junction and park the vehicles on the service roads near Palarivattom bypass junction.

The passengers coming in these vehicles should use the Kochi Metro or private bus services to reach the stadium. Only those vehicles possessing vehicle passes will be allowed to the stadium parking ground.

Vehicles coming from Vyttila and Thamannam areas after 3.30 pm should ply to Samskara junction from Thamannam junction and reach the parking ground near stadium via Pipeline junction. No vehicles should be allowed entry to Karanakkodam side from Thamannam junction.Vehicles should not allow entry to Karanakodam junction to Thamannam and vice-versa after 9.30 pm on the days of preliminary stage rounds of ISL matches.Parking is prohibited to all vehicles including two-wheelers on the four-lane road from Karanakodam junction to the back of the stadium from 2 pm to 10 pm.