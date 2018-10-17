ISL: NorthEast United Rehenesh under interim suspension

Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

The Kerala shot-stopper will not be available for his club's clash against Chennaiyin FC on October 18.

NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

KOLKATA: All India Football Association's Disciplinary Committee has put NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh under interim suspension with immediate effect.

Rehenesh will not be available for his club's ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC on October 18 in Chennai.

Rehenesh has been put on interim suspension pending full inquiry by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee after it emerged through the match footage, that the goalkeeper had acted violently against ATK player Gerson Vieria during the last meeting between the two clubs at Salt Lake Stadium on October 4 last.

 

