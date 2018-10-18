Home Sport Football Indian Super League news

ISL: Mumbai City FC defender Davinder Singh ruled out, Lourenco replaces him

The 23-year old suffered injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery on his knee later this month.

Published: 18th October 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2018 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC defender Davinder Singh has suffered an injury due to which he will miss the remainder of the current Indian Super League season.

The 23-year old suffered injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery on his knee later this month. He will continue his rehabilitation with the club, a media statement issued by Mumbai City FC said Thursday.

The young defender signed for The Islanders last season and was handed his debut in an away fixture against Kerala Blasters.

He went on to make a total of 8 league appearances in the 2017-18 season and showed incredible promise, following which he signed a two-year extension to his contract with the club.

The Islanders, meanwhile, have brought in 27-year old defender Joyner Lourenco who joins Mumbai City FC until the end of the season.

The Goan full back will replace Davinder in Mumbai City FC's squad for the 2018-19 season of the ISL.

TAGS
Mumbai City FC Davinder Singh Indian Super League Joyner Lourenco

