World Cup 2019: Major talking points from Australia's win over England

LONDON: Australia beat England by 64 runs in Tuesday's World Cup showdown between the fierce rivals.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the crucial Lord's clash:

Vince flops again

Already under siege after his spluttering start to the World Cup, England opener James Vince was condemned to fresh misery as he was dismissed for a second-ball duck.

Vince has been inserted into the England line-up after Jason Roy suffered a torn hamstring against the West Indies earlier in the tournament.

But the 28-year-old, who also owed his place in the squad to the absence of Alex Hales due to his off-field problems, has failed to make the most of his unexpected opportunity.

He scored just 26 against minnows Afghanistan and then managed only 14 when the pressure was on against Sri Lanka, the limp manner of his edge to first slip infuriating his detractors.

England captain Eoin Morgan had expressed his faith in Vince.

But, with England desperately needing a strong start to their run chase, Vince could not repay his captain's backing as Jason Behrendorff penetrated his weak defence to hit the middle stump.

"It is a fine delivery. Another failure for James Vince. He just can't seem to take his chance," former England spinner Phil Tufnell said.

England fail to heed Starc warning

Mitchell Starc underlined his reputation as the World Cup's most lethal paceman to leave England brutally exposed.

When Australia won the 2015 World Cup, he finished as the joint top wicket-taker, with 22, and was named player of the tournament.

Four years on, Starc continues to terrorise batsmen on the global stage and another devastating spell ripped the heart out of England's batting line-up.

The left-arm quick has often had Joe Root's number in the past and so it proved again as his potent combination of pace and swing trapped him lbw.

That huge strike came during a wicket maiden for Starc, yet the 29-year-old was just warming up.

Starc was apparently given extra motivation by choice words from an England fan, with the paceman's wife Alyssa Healy tweeting: "High fives to the English bloke who fired up Mitch with some banter at breaky. Onya legend!!"

Suitably inspired, he struck again to remove Morgan, his clever use of the bouncer baiting the England captain into a mistimed hook that was held by Pat Cummins on the long-leg boundary.

When Ben Stokes gave the hosts renewed hope, Australia captain Aaron Finch simply recalled Starc for a decisive third spell.

Unleashing a vicious 89-miles-per-hour (143 kph) yorker, Starc comprehensively bowled Stokes for 89 to put Australia on course for the semi-finals.

He now stands in familiar territory as the leading wicket-taker in this year's tournament, with his 19 scalps moving him above England's Jofra Archer.

Warner, Smith back on the boos

Renowned as cricket's spiritual home and a bastion of fair play, Lord's proved surprisingly hostile as the usually genteel crowd let rip at shamed Australia stars David Warner and Steve Smith.

Warner and Smith had already endured taunts at several of Australia's World Cup matches following their return to international cricket after one-year bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal.

Being booed at the Oval or Old Trafford is one thing, but the sound of Lord's, with its rich history and wealthy clientele, turning on the pair was jarring and made it clear they are yet to be forgiven by the cricket establishment.

Warner was first to run the gauntlet, when he walked out to open with Aaron Finch and again after becoming the first Australian dismissed.

But the arrival of Smith was greeted with an even louder chorus of disapproval from the crowd.

By the time Smith departed for 38, the fans were in full throat, jeering him all the way up the pavilion steps to the hallowed Long Room.