ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain.

HEAD COACH: Mickey Arthur

Unpredictability runs in their veins to such an extent it could well form a part of their DNA. What Pakistan has achieved in World Cups also re-emphasises that point beyond doubt. In 1992, they portrayed Dr Jekyll as well as Mr Hyde to perfection, losing a truckload of matches before being inspired by Imran Khan’s Churchillian call to action at the death. This proclivity to oscillate from the ordinary to the otherworldly has been at play in modern times as well. This one stat alone captures it. Barring New Zealand, they are the only team to beat Australia — a team that has dominated the World Cups in the 21st century — twice (1999 and 2011) over the last five editions of the quadrennial extravaganza.

Even as they enter the 10-team event as underdogs, there will always be an asterisk against their name just because of their past. They are also the most recent winners of an ICC event in England, the 2017 Champions Trophy. One thing that might count against them is a lack of experience at this level — only two players who played in 2015 are travelling to England. While a few other teams will be having short camps in far off places, the Green Shirts are already in situ, playing a ODI series against England. What better way to prepare for the World Cup. And before you ask, that match against India is on June 16. Can they finally break that World Cup jinx against their arch rivals? Only time will tell.

Strengths

The following sentence isn’t a misprint. Their batting isn’t as flaccid as it was in previous editions. The top three — led by the spectacled Imamul- Haq and Babar Azam and the unpredictable Fakhar Zaman — are capable of representing something very non-Pakistan, a steady and robust batting line-up. Saying all that, their true strengths do lie in the bowling department. They have a lot of options with regards to true pace, be it Shaheen Shah Afridi or Mohammad Hasnain. Throw in southpaw Junaid Khan and spinner Imad Wasim and they possess the raw materials required to root out sides before the magical mark of 300.

Weaknesses

Middle order. Considering new age English pitches where run scoring is supposedly easier than eating a cake, they lack power hitters down the order capable of producing the final flourish. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed can wield a mean willow but his hit rate is questionable. Their recent form against the big dogs is also not that inspiring — they have lost 16 of the 20 matches against South Africa, India, Australia and New Zealand since the beginning of 2018.

Banking on

BABAR AZAM

Elegance. Flair. Timing. The 24-year-old has been earmarked for greatness. The right-hander is being touted as the man who will fill the void left by Misbah Ul Haq and Younis Khan. Will be the one who will shepherd their batting line-up.

HASAN ALI

In an inexperienced attack, Hasan gives hope. Doesn’t have searing pace but the right armer’s ability to strike regular blows in the middle-overs will be a key factor. Ranked 16, he is also the only Pakistan bowler to feature in top-20 in ICC rankings.