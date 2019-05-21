ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about South Africa

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

Featuring

Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi

Head coach: Ottis Gibson

South Africa’s World Cup story can be told through images. In 1992, it was the electronic scoreboard. In 1999, Allan Donald was down on his haunches, trying to process that run out. In 2003, Shaun Pollock’s interpretation of ‘hear no fear’ after failing to read a piece of paper told you everything you needed to know. And in 2015, Grant Elliot, after a barely believable assault, shook hands with Dale Steyn, who was prone on the Eden Park pitch. All this is to say that the Proteas have found unique ways to lose the tournament after entering the meet as favourites. Considering they have not been able to handle the tag of favourites, this year’s build-up may actually help them.

England and India bear that tag while a semifinal outing is what the bookies predict. An ideal scenario after the ghosts of horrors past. Saying that, they are in good 50-over form. They have won their last four series, including beating Australia in Australia. Another thing which might help the Rainbow Nation is the number of World Cup debutants — eight. This, in and of itself, may not necessarily come to their aid in pressure situations but more than half the side don’t have any previous baggage. Even if that ‘c’ word is bound to follow them from pillar to post during their campaign, it needn’t be an albatross around their neck. Lastly, the strips may be batting belters but, arguably, South Africa possess the best bowling unit. In Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir, captain Faf du Plessis will never be far away from requesting an SOS if and when the need arises.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about India

Strengths

Faf du Plessis & Co go into the tournament with one of the best pace attacks, with good mix of young and experience. With Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo in their ranks, their ability to trouble batsmen should keep them in good stead. The likes of Rabada and Steyn have the necessary fire-power to succeed in different conditions. Though Rabada, Steyn and Ngidi had an injury scare, they are likely to be fit for the tournament. The spin attack will be led by Imran Tahir whose googlies are never easy to read.

Weaknesses

Batting department lacks a genuine match-winner at this level. Besides Quinton de Kock and Du Plessis, there are not many batsmen who seem capable of handling pressure situations. They also lack a finisher. David Miller recent ODI record (142 runs in eight matches) does not bode well. But all-rounder Chris Morris, who has replaced pacer Anrich Nortje, can come in handy with the bat lower down the order.

Banking on

Quinton de Kock

Going with his current form — 469 runs in eight matches in 2019, including a ton and four fifties — the dashing southpaw brings some much-needed stability at the top.

Kagiso Rabada

Has the knack of ruffling batsmen with his toe crushers. Apart from searing pace, ability to move the ball and get past players’ defence will be key.