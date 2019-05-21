Home Sport ICC World Cup Analysis

ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about South Africa

South Africa’s World Cup story can be told through images. In 1992, it was the electronic scoreboard. In 1999, Allan Donald was down on his haunches, trying to process that run out.

Published: 21st May 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

Featuring

Faf du Plessis (c), JP Duminy, David Miller, Dale Steyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Imran Tahir, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi
Head coach:  Ottis Gibson

South Africa’s World Cup story can be told through images. In 1992, it was the electronic scoreboard. In 1999, Allan Donald was down on his haunches, trying to process that run out. In 2003, Shaun Pollock’s interpretation of ‘hear no fear’ after failing to read a piece of paper told you everything you needed to know. And in 2015, Grant Elliot, after a barely believable assault, shook hands with Dale Steyn, who was prone on the Eden Park pitch. All this is to say that the Proteas have found unique ways to lose the tournament after entering the meet as favourites. Considering they have not been able to handle the tag of favourites, this year’s build-up may actually help them.

England and India bear that tag while a semifinal outing is what the bookies predict. An ideal scenario after the ghosts of horrors past. Saying that, they are in good 50-over form. They have won their last four series, including beating Australia in Australia. Another thing which might help the Rainbow Nation is the number of World Cup debutants — eight. This, in and of itself, may not necessarily come to their aid in pressure situations but more than half the side don’t have any previous baggage. Even if that ‘c’ word is bound to follow them from pillar to post during their campaign, it needn’t be an albatross around their neck. Lastly, the strips may be batting belters but, arguably, South Africa possess the best bowling unit. In Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir, captain Faf du Plessis will never be far away from requesting an SOS if and when the need arises.

ALSO READ | ICC World Cup 2019: All you need to know about India

Strengths

Faf du Plessis & Co go into the tournament with one of the best pace attacks, with good mix of young and experience. With Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo in their ranks, their ability to trouble batsmen should keep them in good stead. The likes of Rabada and Steyn have the necessary fire-power to succeed in different conditions. Though Rabada, Steyn and Ngidi had an injury scare, they are likely to be fit for the tournament. The spin attack will be led by Imran Tahir whose googlies are never easy to read.

Weaknesses

Batting department lacks a genuine match-winner at this level. Besides Quinton de Kock and Du Plessis, there are not many batsmen who seem capable of handling pressure situations. They also lack a finisher. David Miller recent ODI record (142 runs in eight matches) does not bode well. But all-rounder Chris Morris, who has replaced pacer Anrich Nortje, can come in handy with the bat lower down the order.

Banking on

Quinton de Kock
Going with his current form — 469 runs in eight matches in 2019, including a ton and four fifties — the dashing southpaw brings some much-needed stability at the top.

Kagiso Rabada
Has the knack of ruffling batsmen with his toe crushers. Apart from searing pace, ability to move the ball and get past players’ defence will be key.

Stay up to date on all the latest Analysis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Africa South Africa At World Cup Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp