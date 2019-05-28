Batting disaster in New Zealand warm-up puts cloud cover over Team India's World Cup chances

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a batting debacle in the first warm-up against New Zealand, India will have a lot of things to correct in the second one against Bangladesh. The action shifts to Cardiff and in Tuesday’s game, nothing short of a win will satisfy the team and its fans.

Given the way the top-order collapsed on a grassy pitch at the Oval, the onus is on the batsmen to restore faith. Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, captain Virat Kohli and those who follow will all have a point to make. The previous warm-up match in Cardiff between Pakistan and Bangladesh was rained off. If there is moisture in the air on Tuesday, the batsmen will be facing questions again.

Former South Africa star Jonty Rhodes feels India’s batsmen will not find it easy if conditions assist seamers.

“Their batting is strong but it can also be susceptible to seam and swing bowling. If it’s a cold day and conditions are overcast, then there are chances that the top order might struggle. India’s strength is the top three, but it’s also loaded at the top. Teams looking to score 350-380 need a good start and also players who can take over after that,” Rhodes said.

On the other hand, India too have bowlers who can exploit those conditions. Rhodes believes they also have resources for days when it is brighter and drier. “They have bowlers to exploit the swing and seaming conditions. Even if the wicket is dry, they have good reverse swing bowlers. In Kuldeep Yadav and

Yuzvendra Chahal, there are wrist spinners for the middle overs,” said Rhodes.

Looking beyond the warm-up fixtures and to the format which has only been followed once in the history of the World Cup, Rhodes felt this is going to be more challenging.

“You need around five wins to qualify and it is no longer a case of giving some players a rest during the group stage, as every point is going to count. There are enough teams who can cause damage.”

A member of the South Africa squad which had reached the semifinals in that all-play-all format in 1992, the fielding sensation said this is more fun.

“The biggest advantage of this format is that it’s fair, as all the teams get a chance to compete for the last-four spots. Teams have to be consistent. You have to keep your form throughout and make sure that the recovery is good for your key players as well.”

Hailing from Africa and having worked with some of the smaller teams, Rhodes sympathises with nations who have lost out on playing in the World Cup following the ICC decision to reduce the number of teams to 10.

“I’ve done some work in Nepal. I have played in Amsterdam, Scotland, Ireland. I have seen passion for the game in these countries. It is really tough for them not to have an opportunity.”