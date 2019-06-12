Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Final call on 'precious' Shikhar Dhawan only after 10-12 days: Sanjay Bangar

Dhawan will miss three to four games due to the hairline fracture on his left thumb and Rishabh Pant will join the team as cover in Manchester ahead of the clash against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NOTTINGHAM: It has taken them longer than expected, but the Indian team has finally come up with an update on the status of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. The latter, who is flying in as cover for the injured opener, will be an additional member and not a part of the squad. The team will monitor Dhawan’s progress for 10-12 days before deciding whether to keep him or bring in Pant in his place.

India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said on Wednesday that Dhawan is certain to miss “three-four” matches after suffering a finger injury during the Australia match. But since the team considers him to be a “precious player”, he won’t be excluded from the squad. As long as he is not ruled out, Pant will be with the side without being a part of it officially.

ALSO READ | Hum paron se nahin, hauslon se udte hain: Shikhar Dhawan hints World Cup ain't over yet 

“As far as Shikhar is concerned, we'll be observing him, and around the 10th or 12th day we'll get to know where he stands. We don’t want to take a call right now because we don't want to rule out a precious player like Shikhar. We would like to wait and assess after 10- 12 days,” said Bangar. Dhawan was with the team at the ground on Wednesday, but with hands tucked firmly into the pocket due to the weather, it was not possible to see if he had the injured area taped.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant comes in as cover for injured Dhawan ahead of match vs New Zealand

After Thursday, India’s next match is against Pakistan on June 16. After that, it’s Afghanistan on June 22 and the West Indies on June 27. Going by what Bangar said, the team will wait for Dhawan to recover at least till the Afghanistan game. If he doesn’t get better by that time, then only will the team drop him and seek a replacement which is allowed in case of injuries. Pant will join the team in Manchester before the Pakistan match.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan Sanjay Bangar ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp