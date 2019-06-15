Doordarshan in trouble after live-streaming Virat Kohli’s press conference

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

MANCHESTER: The International Cricket Council (ICC) follows strict protocols in terms of live broadcast or streaming of events played under its aegis. The representatives of Doordarshan are in danger of losing their World Cup accreditation for violating these.

They were caught live-streaming Virat Kohli’s press conference ahead of the Pakistan match and barred from attending the next one featuring Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur.

According to ICC rules, video broadcast of practice sessions is allowed, but it is not when it comes to the pre and post-match press conferences and the match. Those rights lie solely with the official broadcasters.

On match days, non-rights holders can shoot and beam only what is happening outside the ground. News channels are allowed to show only up to 90 seconds of action from the field.

It was learnt on Saturday that the Doordarshan journalists were live-streaming when Kohli was addressing the media.

ICC sources said they came to know about it, saw them when they were doing it and stopped them from entering the hall when Arthur came for his press conference. If the ICC remains firm, they will not be allowed to enter the venues during the remainder of the World Cup.

“We heard from representatives of other channels that the Doordarshan guys told them that they had done this in the past as well. Even if we don’t go by that, flouting the rules once is bad enough. They were seen doing it during Kohli’s press meet.

"They were not allowed to attend the second press conference of the day. Rules are clear that if anyone is caught violating these, his or her accreditation will be cancelled. As of now, we are going to follow rules,” said ICC sources.

It should be noted that this action against these representatives of India’s national broadcasters has nothing to do with Doordarshan showing the matches. That will go on as scheduled.

But their reporters and videographers will not be allowed inside the stadium premises across the venues in England now on. It is learnt that this is the first incident of such nature in this edition of the event.