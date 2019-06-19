London underground: A look into this World Cup

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Scotland, London stop for India stars

Members of the Indian team are making the most of their two-day break. Some of the players with their partners have gone to Scotland. A few have travelled to London. There are also those who have reached Southampton, where India play their next match against Afghanistan on June 22. They are all supposed to reassemble in Southampton on Wednesday. The players were given two days off after beating Pakistan on Sunday. It is expected that they will start preparations for the next game from Wednesday morning.

Sehwag doesn’t get mobbed in public

A trip to England can be very refreshing for India stars. If not at the stadium where fans surround them as soon as they see them, they can roam around without being troubled. Seen at the Manchester Piccadilly railway station a few days back was Virender Sehwag and his family. Here as a TV commentator, he was not disturbed and seen standing for a vehicle. Not that anybody recognised him. But a gentle waving of the hand and a smile was all that he got away with instead of being mobbed as would happen in India.