Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Stadium atmosphere helping sports bars thrive in England

It’s unwise to conclude that the sports bars do business only because people in England can’t afford the extra pounds.

Published: 19th June 2019 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

SOUTHAMPTON: In almost every city in England, one sees boards written ‘Match Live’ on them outside a particular kind of pubs. These are the sports bars, which beam matches live. English Premier League is of course the biggest attraction. These days, the World Cup of cricket is also on the menu.

To watch big-ticket events live, connection of satellite television is not enough. One has to pay extra for live sports. This comes to around 30 pounds a month, plus an annual license fee of 157 pounds.

Not prohibitive for everyone, but not all can or want to spend this amount. So they head for the sports bars, for the action on big and flat screens and an evening with drinks and friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, when England was decimating Afghanistan in Manchester, The Bedford in Southampton was not exactly full, but had about 15 in attendance. It’s a popular destination on match days and is usually packed in the weekends and even on weekdays in the evenings when something is happening.

A bartender says cricket is lower on priority in comparison to rugby and boxing. Formula One also draws decent numbers. You don’t obviously ask what is No 1.

It’s unwise to conclude that the sports bars do business only because people in England can’t afford those extra pounds. It’s also about interest.

“You have to be particularly keen on sports to subscribe to these. I am not, so I don’t have it at home. If I feel like I come over here. It’s close by and sometimes the atmosphere adds to the experience. If it’s football and Southampton are playing, you feel as if you are at the stadium,” says Richard Blackwood.

If that’s how it is in this port city which is noticeably quiet and quaint compared to the hustle and bustle of some of the bigger places, one can imagine what happens in the sports bars around Manchester United’s Old Trafford.

There are quite a few over there and Jeff Marston of Manchester, who is in Southampton on work, tells they are always packed on match days. More fond of one-day cricket than Tests, he too says cricket is not what draws people to the sports bars.

It’s a different story if you are from the sub-continent though. Many from the sizable Indian population in England find it difficult, but subscribe almost compulsively when cricket is live. The Indian Premier League is a bigger attraction that Test or one-day cricket. Timings of the T20 show also suit them, as they are in the second half of the day.

“It’s a must. Otherwise, there will be unrest at home. Those who usually don’t get matches live, make special arrangements when IPL is on,” says Ashwin Lawrence from Mumbai, who lives in London and was in Nottingham last week for the India-New Zealand match.

“For the World Cup also there are many Indians who have gone for special subscription. You won’t see a lot of them in the sports bars.”

But irrespective of whether Indians crowd them or not, expect these pubs to do brisk business when the World Cup is on. Not comparable to what happens for football, interest in cricket is not negligible either, as the numbers on a working afternoon at The Bedford suggested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 sports bars
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp