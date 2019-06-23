Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Afghanistan add new flavour to World Cup

On a day Afghanistan made their presence felt, so did the fans. In doing so, they added a new shade to this festival of colours that the World Cup can be.

Published: 23rd June 2019 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan fans

Afghanistan fans | AP

By Express News Service

SOUTHAMPTON: Some of the India fans had started leaving their hotels as early as 7 am. The cab driver took a different and longer route to the ground because of traffic congestion on the normal one. Outside the stadium, those who sell flags and jerseys had set up their temporary stalls before 8.30 am.

ALSO READ | Familiar failings haunt India despite surviving Afghanistan scare

Even though the usual paraphernalia seen for an India match at the World Cup was present, there was something amiss. Despite men and women in blue turning up in numbers, the fervour witnessed in the previous matches was missing. The decibel levels were low and so was the hysteria.

Even if the TV channels tried their best to whip up frenzy, almost cajoling fans to shout slogans, the chants lacked spontaneity. Ageas Bowl before the start of the match was not a quiet place, but it was low on energy, compared to the previous fixtures featuring the Men in Blue.

The odd ones showing some verve were also supporting a team in blue. They were the Afghanistan fans. “Come on Afghnai,” said one, sporting a kind of headgear India fans have been, in all the venues.

Just that the colours were of Afghanistan’s national flag. He was immediately surrounded by the crew of Radio and Television of Afghanistan, the country’s national channel. Gradually, reporters and cameramen of Indian TV channels proceeded towards him.

“It’s not about expectations. We are happy to see our country play in the World Cup. It’s an achievement. Obviously we would have liked to get a win under our belt. But we are a new team in world cricket. Also, the controversy over changing the captain just before the tournament didn’t help. Still, we will support our team. Young Afghans living in England follow cricket,” said one.

IN PICS | Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare

One by one, the number of Afghanistan fans started rising. Clearly outnumbered by fans of Virat Kohli’s team, they were visible nonetheless. Some were from Southampton, some had come over from places like London and Sheffield. Not as vocal as the Indians, they seemed a bit shy in the beginning before opening up, as newsmen started approaching them.

Inside the stadium too, one started noticing them when Vijay Shankar fell. A group of four with a huge flag started a walk around the ground after Rahmat Shah dived forward to take a catch that sent back Kohli. On a day Afghanistan made their presence felt, so did the fans. In doing so, they added a new shade to this festival of colours that the World Cup can be.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Afghanistan cricket
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp