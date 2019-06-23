Afghanistan add new flavour to World Cup

By Express News Service

SOUTHAMPTON: Some of the India fans had started leaving their hotels as early as 7 am. The cab driver took a different and longer route to the ground because of traffic congestion on the normal one. Outside the stadium, those who sell flags and jerseys had set up their temporary stalls before 8.30 am.

Even though the usual paraphernalia seen for an India match at the World Cup was present, there was something amiss. Despite men and women in blue turning up in numbers, the fervour witnessed in the previous matches was missing. The decibel levels were low and so was the hysteria.

Even if the TV channels tried their best to whip up frenzy, almost cajoling fans to shout slogans, the chants lacked spontaneity. Ageas Bowl before the start of the match was not a quiet place, but it was low on energy, compared to the previous fixtures featuring the Men in Blue.

The odd ones showing some verve were also supporting a team in blue. They were the Afghanistan fans. “Come on Afghnai,” said one, sporting a kind of headgear India fans have been, in all the venues.

Just that the colours were of Afghanistan’s national flag. He was immediately surrounded by the crew of Radio and Television of Afghanistan, the country’s national channel. Gradually, reporters and cameramen of Indian TV channels proceeded towards him.

“It’s not about expectations. We are happy to see our country play in the World Cup. It’s an achievement. Obviously we would have liked to get a win under our belt. But we are a new team in world cricket. Also, the controversy over changing the captain just before the tournament didn’t help. Still, we will support our team. Young Afghans living in England follow cricket,” said one.

One by one, the number of Afghanistan fans started rising. Clearly outnumbered by fans of Virat Kohli’s team, they were visible nonetheless. Some were from Southampton, some had come over from places like London and Sheffield. Not as vocal as the Indians, they seemed a bit shy in the beginning before opening up, as newsmen started approaching them.

Inside the stadium too, one started noticing them when Vijay Shankar fell. A group of four with a huge flag started a walk around the ground after Rahmat Shah dived forward to take a catch that sent back Kohli. On a day Afghanistan made their presence felt, so did the fans. In doing so, they added a new shade to this festival of colours that the World Cup can be.