Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Kedar Jadhav, the all-rounder who escapes spotlight

Along with the bowlers, Kedar Jadhav played a part in the victory against Afghanistan on Saturday, when things got a bit too close for comfort.Along with the bowlers, Kedar Jadhav played a part in the

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

SOUTHAMPTON: In a team with a few everywhere men like KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya, who don’t have a fixed position in the batting order, he is the nowhere man. Nobody talks about him when discussing India’s chances. Whether he gets to bat at the nets hardly draws media attention. Even when replacements grab eyeballs, he stays unnoticed. To make matters ironical, he is mentioned more often for his bowling action despite being a batsman.

That India are still undefeated in the World Cup has a lot to do with this anonymous personality. Along with the bowlers, Kedar Jadhav played a part in the victory against Afghanistan on Saturday, when things got a bit too close for comfort. Jasprit Bumrah bagged the Man of the Match award and Mohammed Shami the accolades for his last-over hat-trick. As has been the case with him more often than not, Jadhav stayed away from the spotlight.

That has become his role as well as the reality for him. Being a batsman with a brief to be flexible is understandable. But being a batsman who hardly gets enough balls to play in a match makes his role complicated. If he does well, he will be doing his duty. If he doesn’t, he will be failing in his duty. Few will argue for him, or say that this is one reason why he might not succeed. The proverbial daggers will be out.

“The difficult part is to wait for your turn to play so many deliveries. Our top order has been very good in the last few years. So when that opportunity comes and the team needs you, it’s important to take it. Otherwise, you can’t ask for it again. It was important to use those many balls to get set, and then choose the bowlers and choose your areas. You try to plan your innings according to that,” said Jadhav after his knock of 52 at Ageas Bowl.

In the first three matches in the World Cup, Jadhav didn’t get to bat in the first, came out in the last over but didn’t face a ball in the second and remained unbeaten on nine from eight balls after making an entry into the middle in the 48th over in the third. That’s how it has been for him. In 63 ODIs, he has batted 43 times. Despite that, he averages 44.10 in this format with a strike rate of 101.

It wasn’t easy when he came out to bat against Afghanistan. Reputation or lack of it notwithstanding, their bowlers were calling the shots and hanging in was the need of the hour. In the team as a batsman expected to up the ante in the closing stages, the player from Pune had to play a different game. “The wicket was on the slower side and the ball was turning. So it was difficult to play shots. When I went into bat, the ball was not coming that easily on to the bat. We had to take our time.”

Amid talks on his ability to cut loose towards the end, what gets forgotten is that he is a specialist batsman. Considering that, it was surprising to see him come after MS Dhoni when consolidation was the priority. With Jadhav showing that he has the waiting game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him at No 5 at some stage in the competition. And who knows, with it, maybe he will get noticed more often than he has been on this trip of England so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedar Jadhav Indian cricket team World Cup World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp