Home Sport ICC World Cup Express@WC

Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance overshadows Mohammed Shami's five-fer at Edgbaston

In a match with few takeaways on the bowling front, Bumrah was India’s saving grace.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Bumrah

Bumrah was brilliant once again | AP

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

BIRMINGHAM: It’s rare for a bowler to draw the ‘ooh’s and ‘aah’s when the batting team goes hammer and tongs. Even rarer to bowl 30 dot balls in a 10-over spell when the batting team makes 337. And in such a total, how often does one concede 27 in five overs when the other five in the last 10 go for 65?

Even as commoners at the media dining room at Edgbaston let out cries of exasperation, Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Vaughan watched in what appeared to be silent admiration. There is nothing exceptional about figures of 10-1-44-1. But in bowling those overs, Jasprit Bumrah made jaws drop for the way he made batsmen struggle to put bat on ball on a day when willow dominated leather.

Twitter went quickly abuzz with notes of acknowledgement.

“Bumrah was outstanding in the end,” wrote VVS Laxman. “Outstanding spell. World No 1 for a reason,” read one from Yuvraj Singh. “The best death bowler India has ever produced?” asked Aakash Chopra. There were many not so famous names, posting words of appreciation.

It was all that and more. In the five overs he bowled in the last 10, when England had wickets in hand and Ben Stokes was making a mess of Mohammed Shami’s economy rate, Bumrah bowled three dot balls in each of over numbers 43, 46 and 50. One more could have been added to the last one had the batsmen not run a bye. There was one four against him in this phase, off an edge.

Batsmen study each and every bowler these days and a lot of research goes into devising methods of scoring. Having been a constant headache for a few years, Bumrah has also had his bowling dissected. They realise that hitting him in front of the wicket is difficult, so they try to use his pace by playing him from inside the crease, bringing different types of scoops into play.

England’s batsmen tried those. Stokes was having a day when everything he tried came off. But against Bumrah nothing worked. It seemed as if he was reading the batsman’s mind and pre-empting what they were going to do. If they moved outside off, he changed his line.

When they moved deeper inside the crease, he went a few inches fuller. It was a display of brains and brawn, considering that almost everything was happening at over 140 kmph.

In a match with few takeaways on the bowling front, Bumrah was India’s saving grace. It may not have mattered in the end, but those who saw are likely to remember the show. The Gavaskars and Vaughans included. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Express@WC news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket India cricket Jasprit Bumrah
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp