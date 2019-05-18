Syed Kirmani on India's World Cup hopes, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and more

Ashim Sunam By

In a fortnight, India will begin their World Cup campaign in England as strong favourites. Syed Kirmani too has been there, as the wicketkeeper of Kapil Dev’s men who defied odds to make history 36 years ago. In a chat with Ashim Sunam, the veteran relives that eventful edition and weighs in on India’s chances this time around...

One can sense the pride in Syed Kirmani’s voice as he walks into the drawing room of his residence. There are two massive frames on a wall, one holding a photo of the 1983 World Cup winning squad photo, and the other a picture of the win’s silver jubilee celebration.

On the other wall, which is decked with memorabilia, he points to a smaller replica of the World Cup, with his face lighting up further as he shows the wicketkeeper gloves he’d used in that historic final. In a freewheeling chat, the former player took this daily through the journey of that historic win and shared his views on what India needs to do to come back with their third World Cup from England.

What was the mood before you left for England in 1983?

In my mind, we were one of the weakest teams. My thought during that time was if we somehow manage to reach the knockouts, it will be a massive achievement. But what followed cannot be forgotten. We made the most unexpected expected; the impossible possible. We taught the entire fraternity that a weak team can also come out on top.

The real turning point of that World Cup…

Our first match, against reigning champions West Indies, who ruled cricket then. We beat them in Old Trafford. We were so delighted. That gave us confidence and self-belief. We even kept singing “We beat the world champions” in the dressing room after that win. From there on, we did not look back. That was the beginning.

Can you take us through that historic 126-run stand with Kapil Dev against Zimbabwe, and his 175?

Normally, I would not get a chance to bat as I was not considered an all-rounder. I was in the washroom when I heard someone say, “Hey Kiri. Pad up”. I thought it was a prank. Again, I heard the same in a serious tone. I peeped at the scoreboard, and it read 17/5. I could not believe it. I rushed out and began to change into my gear.

When I walked into bat (at 140/8), I told Kapil, “We are in do-or-die situation. You are the best hitter. I will give you my best. You hit”. After that, the ball just flew all around. In such a situation, I have never seen anyone till date play such a devastating knock. I scored just 24 in that stand.

How have English conditions changed from 1983?

The climate has not drastically changed. One thing is for sure: the ball is going to swing. Any pacer can swing the ball in England. However, the preparation of pitches seems to have changed. It all depends on which format you are preparing the surface for. The conditions vary as curators get changed, and there is modern thinking being put into it. There are young curators with new concepts of preparing the pitch.

Will the lack of fourth pacer prove costly to India, as other teams have five?

It does not really matter what or how many other teams have taken. Let them. You have to see that India have Hardik Pandya, and I am convinced with our three pace options. We need to keep in mind that all three are not going to be in the XI. Pandya will be the third, so no problems.

If India go ahead with one regular spinner in their XI, should it be Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal?

It has to be Kuldeep. He has multiple variations in his trajectory. His wrong ‘uns are not easy to pick. Batsmen have not read that too well in the past. Also, one has to consider that there are very few chinamen at present. In the first few matches, India can start with Kuldeep and if there is good assistance for spinners, Chahal can also be brought in. But that might have to be at the expense of a pacer.

Are India too dependent on Virat Kohli the batsman?

We have other game changers with the bat, up till No 6 and 7. If Virat fails, others must say to themselves, “So what? I will take his position”. It should come from within that they are going to do it for the team and help India win. Also, if Virat fails, others should not panic. The team is not about Kohli alone; everyone has to contribute with the bat. They should not feel that Virat is the only big match-winner. Everyone should think that he is a Virat.

Will India miss a match-winner in Rishabh Pant?

There has been huge talk about this gifted player. He has talent in abundance, but he is too raw. You need experience in big competitions. Yes, he is a game changer with the bat. He has already played some unimaginable knocks. I have great respect for his capability, but he has to be groomed. With experience, he will gain maturity. He has 12-15 years of cricket ahead. He is still in the cradle of learning. He has a long way to go. He needs to learn more about keeping techniques.

Dhoni seems to have found some brilliant form…

Having scored important runs in the middle order is definitely a good thing. When you are in good form, you are going to take that confidence with you. But he should not be complacent about it. It is going to be different at the World Cup. I know he will give his best.

Will fatigue be an issue for our players, after a hectic IPL season?

They should not think about it at all. There is too much of cricket being played these days and Indian players have no other choice. The feeling of tiredness should not creep in. Not everyone was involved in the (IPL) playoffs, and they have some time to rest. One has to look after himself, and trainers should not involve them in extensive training. They are in the groove. They should concentrate more on the nets.

A few months ago, it looked like Ambati Rayudu had booked his England ticket. But, his poor run of form cost his place. Was it fair?

With due respect to Vijay Shankar, I was not happy with his selection. Rayudu should have been there. He had performed for India in the last year or so. You cannot just say he was not in good form in last few matches. Look at his experience. Vijay does not have much, nine ODIs. You deprived a player who has played a number of matches for India and then make him a standby. With this current team, my ideal choice for No 4 is Kedar Jadhav.

About Dhoni being the brain in the field…

It is duty of every player to see how he can contribute, if possible pass on important inputs to the captain. All players should shoulder that responsibility. Wicketkeepers are the best guide for bowlers and the captain. He is the catalyst. He can analyse the game, point out weaknesses of the batsmen and inform the skipper. These are some of the important points on which Kohli and Dhoni could be talking on the field.

X-factor in the Indian team?

Hardik Pandya could be that. His all-round ability is going to be of immense value. He can score at a good rate and take wickets. He becomes more effective when the pitch helps. He is a game changer with the bat and we have seen that many a times. His aggressive nature with the bat is important. He is capable of finishing off games with his big-hitting. Not only that when required, he can change his innings as per the situation as he has a solid defence too.

India’s ODI record in the last couple of years has been impressive. They won 13 of our last 16 series...

India are in a confident space, having played impressive cricket in the last few years, including victories away from home against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. But they can’t afford to be complacent. They have to maintain the quality of cricket they have played over the last two years or so.