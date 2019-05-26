Gotta catch ‘em all: Five fielders to watch out for in World Cup 2019

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

Fielding, in general, has markedly improved over the last decade, and even the definition of the conventional wicketkeeper has changed. Here’s a look at five such players who could make a significant impact at this World Cup...

Dhoni is the only keeper to have effected more than 100 stumpings in ODIs.

No-look run-outs, football-style keeping, races with batsmen to throw down the wickets. Expect to see them all from the man who has redefined wicketkeeping over the last decade, in his final World Cup. He was haring between the wickets during the IPL like he was a 25-year-old. And, we’re not even talking about his batting and tactical puppeteering from behind the stumps that has benefitted India’s spinners in particular.

David Warner

He was back with a bang at the IPL. That also included displays of his fielding skills, saving crucial runs for SRH in the deep. The Aussie is like the Flash inside the circle; even the fastest between the wickets show him respect.

Jos Buttler

Probably the most-talked about batsman at the moment. Brings a lot more as a fielder and keeper. Is in the same mould as role model Adam Gilchrist; a live wire with the gloves. When not wearing them, Buttler’s fielding reflexes have been crucial as well.

David Miller

Hailing from the country that gave Jonty Rhodes to the world, Miller is a fielder par excellence. Won a Man of the Match award against Pakistan in a T20I in February, for taking four catches and effecting two run-outs. That his name is getting a mention ahead of teammates Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock says a lot about Miller’s fielding prowess. And, he can also be murderous with the bat on his day.

Trent Boult

The “Flying Kiwi” of his squad. Apart from being a handful in swinging conditions, Boult’s fielding prowess in the deep has at times overshadowed his bowling abilities. The IPL alone has seen him pull off many blinders; ones that have sent social media into a meltdown. Also has an arm that can give the ball whiplash while it’s on the way to keepers.