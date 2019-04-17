England announce preliminary World Cup squad; Jofra Archer misses out

By AFP

LONDON: Jofra Archer will have a chance to press his case for World Cup selection after the uncapped all-rounder was included Wednesday in a 17-man squad for next month's one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan.

The dynamic Barbados-born all-rounder was left out of the 15-man preliminary World Cup squad also announced by tournament hosts England on Wednesday.

But England in common with all other teams, have a May 23 deadline to announce their final World Cup squad.

Sussex star Archer, 24, has an English father and holds a British passport.

He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17 after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its residency rules.

Under the previous system he would not have been eligible until the winter of 2022 after a seven-year residency.

But he could now have as many as six one-day internationals -- one against Ireland and five against Pakistan -- to stake his claim before England unveil their World Cup squad.

England preliminary World Cup squad and squads for matches against Ireland and Pakistan announced Wednesday.

England preliminary 15-man World Cup squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs: Morgan (capt), Ali, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Denly, Chris Jordan (Sussex), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood.

England 14-man squad versus Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: Morgan (capt), Archer, Sam Billings (Kent), Curran, Denly, Jordan, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, James Vince (Hampshire), Willey, Wood.