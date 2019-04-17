Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England announce preliminary World Cup squad; Jofra Archer misses out

However, Archer has been given a chance to stake his claim as he has been picked for the ODI squad against Pakistan.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer in action for Rajasthan Royals (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Jofra Archer will have a chance to press his case for World Cup selection after the uncapped all-rounder was included Wednesday in a 17-man squad for next month's one-day internationals against Ireland and Pakistan.

The dynamic Barbados-born all-rounder was left out of the 15-man preliminary World Cup squad also announced by tournament hosts England on Wednesday.

But England in common with all other teams, have a May 23 deadline to announce their final World Cup squad.

Sussex star Archer, 24, has an English father and holds a British passport.

He completed a three-year qualification period on March 17 after the England and Wales Cricket Board changed its residency rules.

Under the previous system he would not have been eligible until the winter of 2022 after a seven-year residency.

But he could now have as many as six one-day internationals -- one against Ireland and five against Pakistan -- to stake his claim before England unveil their World Cup squad.

England preliminary World Cup squad and squads for matches against Ireland and Pakistan announced Wednesday. 

England preliminary 15-man World Cup squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), David Willey (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs: Morgan (capt), Ali, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Bairstow, Buttler (wkt), Curran, Denly, Chris Jordan (Sussex), Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, Stokes, Willey, Woakes, Wood.

England 14-man squad versus Ireland ODI and Pakistan T20I: Morgan (capt), Archer, Sam Billings (Kent), Curran, Denly, Jordan, Hales, Plunkett, Rashid, Root, Roy, James Vince (Hampshire), Willey, Wood.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Jofra Archer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp