Extra time done, golden goal now for Dinesh Karthik

For a player with a history of perennial sidelining, Karthik’s experience and finishing skills with bat may see the 33-year-old play crucial role at World Cup.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 02:03 PM

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik | AP

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a way, perseverance defines Dinesh Karthik. He has been in a World Cup team before, but he has never experienced the event in its truest form: on the field. Twelve years have gone by since a photograph of him sitting behind Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid with moist eyes were splashed across the front page of Indian dailies.

In those years, very few in Indian cricket would have gone through what Karthik has had to endure. After doing a commendable job in England as a make-shift Test opener, he was benched so that others could make merry at home. For someone who was India’s perennial replacement man, he was given the boot unceremoniously.

Welcome to the world of Karthik. One day he is wanted, the next day he isn’t. He doesn’t complain. He quietly hits the nets, or packs his bag to head to Mumbai for making himself mentally stronger.

For a player who had done exceedingly well in his new role as finisher, Karthik started the year with an almost-certain flight ticket to England.

Even though chief selector MSK Prasad assured Karthik that he was only rested for the ODI series against Australia so that Rishabh Pant could be tested, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain admits that the days leading up to the announcement of India’s World Cup squad were laden with uncertainty.
“I would be lying if I say that there was no anxiety. I was a bit worried as the days got closer... I became more anxious. But from my end, I knew that I’d given it all. I’d been preparing. But deep down, that was playing in the mind all the time,” Karthik told this newspaper on Tuesday.

This unease is understandable, given Karthik’s past. Every time he was made to believe that he’d made it past the national door, he was informed by journalists and state teammates that he had to wait more.
Now, those instances are water under Karthik’s bridge. “I’ve been through a lot. But it is a part and parcel of my career. I can tell you that I’m very happy that the selectors and management had faith in me. Whatever role I have been given so far, I have taken on without any complaints. My attitude for this World Cup will be no different.”

While Prasad hinted that Karthik may get into the XI only if MS Dhoni is injured, India’s shaky middle-order may take him in at the first available opportunity. Moreover, with Dhoni’s finishing touches for the Men in Blue not being at their best, the Tamil Nadu man may have a bigger role to play.
“I have been polishing my finishing skills. You need to read the situation and play accordingly. Sometimes, you have to hit from the word go. So that is completely different dimension.”
While there was this talk of Rishabh Pant bringing with him the X-factor, it is hard to find a player in this side who can bring paddle-scoops and reverse-sweeps like Karthik.

Over the years, he has evolved into a player who can play to the situation and take the game till late, something that has given him satisfaction. “You always feel good if you can make that match-winning contribution that your teammates appreciate... Over the years, criticism has also been there. But to keep going despite all that is what makes one stand out from the rest.” 

Dinesh Karthik World Cup

