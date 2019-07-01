Rihanna sprinkles stardust at World Cup 2019

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch the struggling West Indies take on Sri Lanka.

"Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England.

Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.

But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped to a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted that Rihanna was enjoying the sixes hit by Chris Gayle during the match.

"Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over @henrygayle," Yuvraj tweeted.

In the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sri Lanka went on to register a challenging total of 338 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted fifty overs. In response, West Indies came close thanks to Nicholas Pooran but couldn't get over the line.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.