Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rihanna sprinkles stardust at World Cup 2019

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

Published: 01st July 2019 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Rihanna

The Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions | AP

By AFP

CHESTER-LE-STREET: Pop idol Rihanna lent glitz and glamour to the World Cup on Monday as she turned up in Chester-le-Street to watch the struggling West Indies take on Sri Lanka.

"Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna!", the West Indies tweeted on their official account, along with photos of her watching the game in northern England.

Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far.

But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped to a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh tweeted that Rihanna was enjoying the sixes hit by Chris Gayle during the match.

"Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over @henrygayle," Yuvraj tweeted.

In the match between Sri Lanka and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Sri Lanka went on to register a challenging total of 338 runs for the loss of six wickets in the allotted fifty overs. In response, West Indies came close thanks to Nicholas Pooran but couldn't get over the line. 

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Rihanna
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp