Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India need to strengthen their lower order batting: Clive Lloyd

India are poised to enter the semi-finals as they are currently in the second spot in the 10-team standings with 11 points from seven matches.

Published: 02nd July 2019 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Clive Lloyd (File photo)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India are one of the "stand-out" teams of this World Cup but Virat Kohli and Co will have to strengthen their lower order batting going into the knockout stage of the tournament, feels West Indies legend Clive Lloyd.

India are poised to enter the semi-finals as they are currently in the second spot in the 10-team standings with 11 points from seven matches.

The table is led by five-time champions Australia, who already through with 14 points.

The two-time former champions have been over-reliant on opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Kohli after the middle-order, which includes Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have struggled so far in the tournament.

In fact, India needed 71 from the last five overs to win against England but they could only manage 39, despite the presence of Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav at the crease.

India Tuesday dropped Kedar and Kuldeep Yadav, bringing in Dinesh Karthik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar against Bangladesh.

"India have a selection dilemma. England played the right kind of game against them by attacking the spinners and they need to strengthen their batting lower down the order," Lloyd, who led West Indies to two World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, wrote in his column for the ICC.

The 74-year-old former captain praised India and Australia for being ahead of the other teams in reading the conditions.

WATCH | Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?

"Australia are already assured of a place in the semi-finals and India are likely to join them," he wrote.

"They have been the two stand-out teams for me at this World Cup. They have understood the conditions better than any of the others and have strolled through. That is the key here.

"The wickets in this tournament have been excellent. Australia and India are at home on them and that will be so important when it comes to the knock-out games."

West Indies had a disastrous World Cup campaign as they lost six matches out of eight games to crash out of the event, despite good performances from some individuals, including centurions Nicholas Pooran and Carlos Brathwaite.

But Lloyd believes it is not all "doom and gloom" for the Caribbeans.

"It's been a tournament of 'what ifs' for my team and their defeat to Sri Lanka was another example. Nicholas Pooran was outstanding in the run-chase but lost his wicket at just the wrong time," Lloyd wrote, referring to West Indies' 23-run loss to Sri Lanka Monday night.

"When you look at it, we have the talent with the bat. It's far from doom and gloom. Sure, we have to learn from the mistakes and rectify them but I am very optimistic. We have had two centurions at the tournament and it really could, and should, have been four or five."

West Indies will end their World Cup campaign with a clash against Afghanistan on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Clive Lloyd India's Middle Order World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp