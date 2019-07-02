Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in World Cup 2019

With his 26th ODI hundred that came against Bangladesh, Rohit equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of scoring most tons in a World Cup edition.

Published: 02nd July 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian opener Rohit Sharma Tuesday surpassed David Warner to become the leading run-getter in the ongoing World Cup after scoring his fourth hundred of the tournament.

With his 26th ODI hundred that came against Bangladesh, Rohit equalled Kumar Sangakkara's record of scoring most tons in a World Cup edition.

The Sri Lankan great had slammed four centuries in the 2015 edition.

Rohit has amassed 544 runs so far in the tournament, while Warner's tally stands at 516.

Rohit, who was dropped by Tamim Iqbal early in his innings, went on to make 104 off 92 balls including seven fours and five sixes.

ALSO READ | How responsibility led to Rohit Sharma's transformation

On way to his back-to-back century, the 32-year-old also became the second Indian after Sachin Tendulkar to breach the 500-run barrier in a World Cup.

Tendulkar had amassed 500 plus runs in the 1996 and 2003 edition.

Overall, Rohit has now scored five World Cup hundred with the one coming in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Rohit Sharma India vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp