87-year-old Super fan Charulata Patel says Virat Kohli has promised match tickets

The wheelchair-bound Charulata Patel caught everyone's attention by blowing a bright yellow vuvuzela and waving the Indian flag every time a boundary was struck.

Charulatha Patel, 87, attracted all the cameras as she enthusiastically blew her trumpet, cheering for Kohli and his men from the stands. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: The vuvuzela-blowing 87-year-old Indian fan, who took the internet by storm during their World Cup clash against Bangladesh, says she has been promised tickets for her favourite team's remaining matches by none other than captain Virat Kohli.

The wheelchair-bound Charulata Patel caught everyone's attention by blowing a bright yellow vuvuzela and waving the Indian flag every time a boundary was struck. Her infectious enthusiasm caught the eye of Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, both of whom greeted her after the match and even touched her feet to seek blessings.

"Virat came to meet me after the match. He touched my feet and I gave him my blessings. I told him to keep up the good work and win the World Cup. I always pray for the Indian team's success. From the bottom of my heart, I wish the Indian cricket team all the best," Patel told 'Times Now'.

"Virat said he would look forward to see me in the rest of the 2-3 matches but I told him that I do not have the tickets, and then he said, 'don't worry about the tickets, I will give it to you'," revealed the lady, who came here from London to cheer the team.

Wearing a tricolour scarf, Patel attracted the cameras and her interaction was with the India players was even shared by the ICC's official World Cup handle.

Kohli also took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Patel and other Indian fans.

"Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one," the India skipper tweeted.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has also offered to "reimburse her ticket cost" if someone helps in identifying her.

