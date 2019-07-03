Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Iceland Cricket offers Ambati Rayudu permanent residency post World Cup snub

Iceland Cricket tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if the Indian batter intended to take them up on their offer.

Published: 03rd July 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ambati Rayudu

Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Middle-order batsman Ambati Rayudu was left disappointed after he was not included in the 15-member Indian squad for the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

Rayudu, who criticised the selectors for not picking him in India's World Cup squad, was not called up even following injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar, with Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal selected instead of him.

And now, Iceland Cricket has offered Rayudu permanent residency in their country so that he can play for them after being rejected time and again by Team India.

On Tuesday, Iceland Cricket put out a tongue-in-cheek tweet about how Mayank, who is the latest member to join the Indian team in England, has only three professional wickets at 72.33 and that Rayudu could play for them instead.

Iceland Cricket also tweeted out the application form for permanent residency in Iceland if the Indian batter intended to take them up on their offer.

"Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least Ambati Rayudu can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things," tweeted Iceland Cricket.

A lot of questions have been raised over the performance of the Indian middle-order, especially their intent in the last 15 overs of the game where the Indian batters have just not been able to collect as many runs in the ongoing tournament. M.S. Dhoni has been criticised the most, both by fans and former cricketers, and there have been questions raised over his capability to hit the ball and his intent of taking the game deep.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambati Rayudu Iceland Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp