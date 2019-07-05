Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Farewell dinner fine for Shoaib Malik, not match: Wasim Akram

Malik had last year announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup which is going on in England and Wales.

Published: 05th July 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket player Shoaib Malik speaks and former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram. (File Photo | AFP)

Cricket player Shoaib Malik speaks and former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram. (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

LONDON: Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram feels that batting all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who will retire after the ongoing World Cup, can be given a farewell dinner, not a "farewell match".

Malik had last year announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the World Cup which is going on in England and Wales.

"Of course, he had announced that he will retire after the World Cup. Unfortunately, it has not ended on a high note. I think he deserved to end his career on a high as he has done a lot for Pakistan cricket," said Akram while speaking to a Pakistani journalist.

"He did not play many matches in the World Cup. He got out twice on duck, but this can happen to any player. We should always remember his services as he has won Pakistan many matches. He is a nice guy, so let's send him a nice farewell, for once. I know he could not perform in this World Cup, but he has performed over the years for Pakistan," he added.

When asked by the journalist if Malik deserved a farewell match, Akram said: "This is not club cricket where you can ask a player to play a one-day match. We can rather organise a farewell dinner for him."

Malik, 37, played just three matches for Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup, scoring just eight runs (including two ducks).

He also had to face a lot of criticism after Pakistan's loss to India at Edgbaston on June 16. A video had gone viral which claimed that Malik and few other Pakistani cricketers were partying and socialising on the night prior to the much-anticipated clash against India.

However, Malik had denied the allegations, saying it was sad for him to clarify about his personal life after serving Pakistan cricket for more than 20 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wasim Akram Shoaib Malik farewell match World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp