Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jasprit Bumrah becomes second fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets

Bumrah has taken only 57 matches to reach this milestone which is second behind Mohammad Shami's 56 matches.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo| AP)

By Online Desk

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has completed 100 wickets in One Day Internationals.  He reached the milestone in India’s last group stage match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup. The young pacer dismissed the Sri Lankan skipper and opener Dimuth Karunaratne by knicking him off to MS Dhoni behind the wicket.

The leader of the Indian bowling line up has taken only 57 matches to reach this milestone which is second fastest for an Indian in ODIs. Bumrah narrowly missed out to Mohammed Shami who achieved the feat in 56 matches 

Bumrah has 16 wickets at World Cup 2019 and he has been ably supported by fellow pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who have also reaped rewards for Bumrah's discipline. He has been the go-to man for Indian captain Virat Kohli for the past year and a half. Whenever pressure has mounted on Kohli, he has thrown the ball to the Gujarat lad and Bumrah has lived up to the expectations by producing good performances regularly.

Indian think tank and fans are hoping that he will carry on with his menacing form in the business end of the tournament where India will have to be at its best in every department.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jasprit Bumrah World Cup 2019 India vs Sri Lanka ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp