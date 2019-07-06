Jasprit Bumrah becomes second fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets

By Online Desk

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has completed 100 wickets in One Day Internationals. He reached the milestone in India’s last group stage match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup. The young pacer dismissed the Sri Lankan skipper and opener Dimuth Karunaratne by knicking him off to MS Dhoni behind the wicket.

The leader of the Indian bowling line up has taken only 57 matches to reach this milestone which is second fastest for an Indian in ODIs. Bumrah narrowly missed out to Mohammed Shami who achieved the feat in 56 matches

Bumrah has 16 wickets at World Cup 2019 and he has been ably supported by fellow pacers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who have also reaped rewards for Bumrah's discipline. He has been the go-to man for Indian captain Virat Kohli for the past year and a half. Whenever pressure has mounted on Kohli, he has thrown the ball to the Gujarat lad and Bumrah has lived up to the expectations by producing good performances regularly.

Indian think tank and fans are hoping that he will carry on with his menacing form in the business end of the tournament where India will have to be at its best in every department.