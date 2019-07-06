Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni changed the face of Indian cricket: ICC

Dhoni, who has won all cricketing accolades including captaining India to triumph at the 2011 ODI World Cup, 2007 T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, will turn 38 on Sunday.

Published: 06th July 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: Celebrating his illustrious career, the ICC has paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni, applauding the World Cup winning captain for changing "the face of Indian cricket".

The ICC posted a video celebrating the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's achievements.

"A name that changed the face of Indian cricket. A name inspiring millions across the globe. A name with an undeniable legacy, MS Dhoni - not just a name! #CWC19 | #TeamIndia," ICC wrote on its official Twitter handle.

In the video, skipper Virat Kohli and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah are seen talking about the calming influence of Dhoni.

"What you see from the outside is very different from how things happen within a person. He's always calm and composed, there's so much to learn from him. He was my captain and he will always be my captain. Our understanding has always been brilliant. I am always up for listening to his advice," Kohli said.

"When I came to the team in 2016, he was the captain. He's a calming influence on the team and he's always there to help," Bumrah said.

ALSO READ | Dhoni turns to 'former spinner' Ravi Shastri for advice

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes was lavish in his praise and said no one will ever be as good as Dhoni.

Stokes shared the same dressing room with Dhoni during their sting at the IPL franchise Rising Pune Supergiants.

"One of the greats of the game, phenomenal wicket-keeper. I don't think anyone will be as good as him," Stokes said.

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler joined in the praise, calling himself a huge fan of Dhoni.

Buttler said Dhoni has been his idol growing up.

"Obviously a fellow wicket-keeper, he has been my idol growing up. Mr Cool, I love his persona on the field, he has got lightning fast hands behind the stumps, he looks very calm when he bats. He is a huge ambassador for the game and I am a huge MS Dhoni fan."

Comments

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
