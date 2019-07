World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Australia vs South Africa

By Online Desk

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis led from the front with a century and Rassie van der Dussen made a superb 95 as the Proteas piled up 325-6 against Australia in the World Cup's concluding group match on Saturday.

Australia go in with an unchanged side while South Africa have rested Hashim Amla and brought in Tabraiz Shamsi.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon