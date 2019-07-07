Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England semi-final 'excites' Australia captain Aaron Finch

Australia overwhelmed England in their group stage meeting at Lord's but, significantly, the hosts were without Jason Roy that day, with the opener now fit again and firing on all cylinders.

Published: 07th July 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Australia captain Aaron Finch insisted he was "excited" by he prospect of a World Cup semi-final against England even though his reigning champions will go into Thursday's blockbuster match on the back of a 10-run loss to South Africa.

Had Australia defeated the Proteas in Manchester on Saturday they would have returned to Old Trafford on Tuesday for a last-four clash with New Zealand, who have lost their last three group games -- including an 86-run defeat by Finch's men.

But Saturday's narrow 10-run loss means Australia will head to Birmingham to face an England side who have beaten fellow semi-finalists India and New Zealand in their last two games.

Australia overwhelmed England in their group stage meeting at Lord's but, significantly, the hosts were without Jason Roy that day, with the opener now fit again and firing on all cylinders.

"You have to beat everyone, regardless of who it is or where it is," Finch told reporters.

"Playing well against England a couple of weeks ago obviously will give us some confidence going into that game.

"England have been in really good form recently so we are going to have to be at our absolute best to win that. 

"But it's going to be exciting. Any time Australia plays England, it's exciting. But any time you are at Birmingham as well. It's a fun crowd to play in front of.

"It's going to be a great atmosphere and spectacle."

'Khawaja not great'

Chasing a target of 326 on Saturday, Australia almost got home thanks to a third century of the tournament from opener David Warner (122) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey's career-best 85, only to be bowled out for 315 off the penultimate ball. 

Defeat was compounded by the sight of batsman Usman Khawaja retiring hurt on six with a hamstring injury, while all-rounder Marcus Stoinis continued to struggle with a side strain.

Khawaja bravely came back on to resume his innings in an unsuccessful bid to get Australia over the line.

The left-hander's World Cup may be over, although Finch insisted he had not done himself any more damage by coming back in.

"Usman is not looking great in all honesty," admitted Finch. "He has done a couple of hammies (hamstrings) before and today feels a bit similar to that. 

"He didn't aggravate it anymore when he got out there (again). He wanted to go out, especially when we got as close as what we did. He has well and truly put the team first there.

"Marcus is just a bit sore in his side. We will have to wait for scans tomorrow (Sunday)."

Reflecting on the reasons behind Saturday's loss, the skipper, out for three when he fell to veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir, said: "I think we were just slightly off with our execution in the field and with the bat as well. 

"There were a couple of lazy dismissals, including myself."

But Finch paid tribute to Warner, who has been in superb form since returning to top level international cricket at this tournament following a 12-month ban for his part in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

"He played magnificently today. It is never easy when you are losing wickets at the other end," Finch said.

"He showed his class today and it was an unbelievable knock to get 122. 

"That was as good an innings he could have played. He is a big game player."

There was also praise for Warner from closer to home with his wife Candice, who gave birth to the couple's third daughter in London last week, tweeting: "Well done my love @davidwarner31 on another terrific century for your country. 

"I know the result wasn't what the team was after but what a week you've had.

"Isla got to watch her daddy for the first time today and you didn't disappoint. We love you. #proud."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aaron Finch  Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Usman Khawaja ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp