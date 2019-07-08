Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England won't be scared by World Cup run chase, says Trevor Bayliss

Defeats to Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka after batting second raised concerns about the hosts' ability to cope with the stress of chasing.

Published: 08th July 2019 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss

Bayliss has no concerns that England will panic if they are chasing | AP

By AFP

LONDON: England coach Trevor Bayliss has warned Australia that his side won't crack under pressure if they have to bat second in Thursday's World Cup semi-final.

Bayliss's side lost to Australia at Lord's in the group stage after failing to chase down the holders' total of 285-7.

England were bowled out for 221 against Australia and also lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka after batting second.

Those defeats raised concerns about the World Cup hosts' ability to cope with the stress of run chasing.

But Bayliss has no concerns that England will panic if they find themselves in the position of chasing down a score at Edgbaston.

"Over the past four years we have won 14 of the last 17 times we have batted second," he told BBC Radio 5Live's Sportsweek programme.

"So batting second doesn't scare our guys and the wickets are a little better now than they were earlier in the tournament. We are full of confidence and happy to be in the semi-finals."

Asked about losing to Australia earlier in the tournament, Bayliss added: "I think it was more to do with the way we approached the game.

"We came in off a bad loss to Sri Lanka in the game before where we got completely away from our style of play I guess and I think there was still a bit of a hangover in that next match.

"After that the boys made a commitment to going out -- win, lose or draw -- to play to their strengths and we did that in the next two games and put in a good performance so it is about sticking to our processes and how we play well."

Whether they bat first or second, semi-final success for England is likely to depend on whether openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow can enjoy another impressive partnership.

The pair have been key in recent matches, with Roy restored to the team following a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old has developed into a pivotal part of the England limited-overs set-up, but Bayliss admits he is under consideration for a place in the Ashes squad against Australia later this year.

"I think so. Jason has had success at international cricket and that goes a long way to being able to handle the pressure so it is a definite option," Bayliss said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Australia cricket Trevor Bayliss
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp