Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Mashrafe Mortaza takes blame for 'disappointing' World Cup

Bangladesh dropped down to eighth place at the end of the league phase of the World Cup after South Africa defeated Australia

Published: 08th July 2019 12:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe himself struggled with form in the tournament | AP

By AFP

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza Sunday said he regretted his team let down its supporters and that he took responsibility for failing to reach the World Cup final four.

"We are definitely disappointed. If some results had gone our way maybe we could have reached the semi-final," Mashrafe told reporters after the team's return to Dhaka.

"Overall, the way we played was very positive but we couldn't fulfill our expectations," he said.

"If we had won the last match, we could have finished fifth. But I'm sure all spectators and players wanted the team to finish in the top four," he said.

Bangladesh dropped down to eighth place at the end of the league phase of the World Cup after South Africa defeated Australia in the last match before the semi-finals, at Old Trafford.

Bangladesh defeated South Africa, West Indies and Afghanistan and narrowly lost to some top teams to stay in contention for a semi-final place until their penultimate game.

They ended the competition with successive defeats against neighbours India and Pakistan.

Mashrafe said a lack of consistency by some of the players, coupled with poor luck, hurt the team's prospects in the tournament.

"Until the India match, we officially had a chance for the semi-finals. But other than Shakib (Al Hasan) and Mushfiq (Mushfiqur Rahim)" there was a lack of consistency, he said, adding allrounder Mohammed Saifuddin played "outstanding cricket".

"One whole week was interrupted by rain, which hampered us and helped some teams."

Shakib finished the World Cup with 606 runs and 11 wickets while paceman Mustafizur Rahman was among other top Bangladeshi performers, claiming 20 scalps.

Mashrafe himself struggled with form in the tournament, picking up just one wicket in eight matches.

The 35-year-old medium pacer has refused to speak clearly about his future plans.

"As a captain, if I fail to lead the team to expected results, there will always be criticism. I have to take responsibility for the entire team. That's normal," he said.

"I take full responsibility as I should. But I would like to say that players face criticisms all around the world, especially after a tournament or series.

"And it happening after the World Cup is very normal," he added.

Subjected security clearance, Bangladesh are likely to visit Sri Lanka for a three-match one-day international series at the end of this month for their next assignment.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Bangladesh cricket Mashrafe Mortaza
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp