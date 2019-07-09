India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal LIVE score: Rain stops play

By Online Desk

New Zealand started slowly after winning the toss and electing to bat first against India at Old Trafford, Manchester. They were 211/5 in 46.1 overs when rain stopped play.

Rain forced players off the field after 46.1 overs and as per ICC's playing conditions, the game will resume on Wednesday from where it stopped.



They reached 27/1 in 10 overs, which is the lowest powerplay score of World Cup 2019.

India have made one change with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal coming in for Kuldeep Yadav. Kiwis also go in with a change as Lockie Ferguson comes back while Tim Southee is left out.

HIGHLIGHTS:

- It's official. Play has been called off for the day. We will resume on Wednesday.

- If this turns into a 46-over contest, India have to chase 237

- Rain stops play, New Zealand 211/5 in 46.1 overs

- Bhuvi removes Colin de Grandhomme for 16 off 10 balls

- New Zealand reach 200/4 in 45th over

- Ross Taylor survives! Takes the DRS and fins out that the ball hit him outside the off stump

- Six! and Ross Taylor gets his fifty off 73 balls

- For the first time in the match, New Zealand's run rate reaches 4 rpo

- Colin de Grandhomme is the new batsman

- James Neesham falls. A mistimed shot off a Hardik Pandya delivery from the left-hander gifts a simple catch for Dinesh Karthik. He goes for 12 off 18 balls

- Neesham and Taylor struggle to middle the ball. Too many dot balls not helping the Black Caps

- Powerplay 3 begins, no more than 5 players permitted outside the 30-yard circle

- Bumrah is back again. So far he has given only 14 runs from 6 overs!

10-0-34-1: Take a bow, Ravindra Jadeja! (Photo | AP)

- Jimmy Neesham joins Taylor at the crease

- Williamson departs for 67 off 95 balls. A sitter for Jadeja as the Kiwi skipper's attempt to go over the covers fails miserably

- Jadeja into his penultimate over. He has given away only 25 runs so far

Like @SGanguly99, I admit I am surprised by the dropping of Shami. He takes wickets upfront and if you do, the death overs aren't as critical. India batting very deep with Jadeja at 8 but it is a big call to leave out Kuldeep against a team he has done well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

- Narrow escape to Taylor after he edges one, but the ball pitches just short of MS Dhoni

- Kohli brings Jasprit Bumrah back to the attack

- This is the third slowest team hundred of the tournament so far - only behind Afghanistan (28.5) against South Africa in Cardiff and NZ against Pakistan in Edgbaston

Kane Williamson celebrates his fifty (Photo | AP)

- Kane Williamson gets his fifty off 79 deliveries

- 100 up for New Zealand in the 29th over, the third slowest in World Cup 2019

- Henry Nicholls is bowled by Jadeja for 28 runs

- New Zealand reach 52/1 at the end of 14 overs

- New Zealand 27/1 in 10 overs, it is the lowest powerplay score of World Cup 2019

- First boundary for New Zealand as Henry Nicholls pushes Bumrah's delivery through covers

- New Zealand's recent opening partnerships have been 0/12/0/5/29/2/1. Great ball, great catch

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 9, 2019

- Tight bowling from Bumrah, Bhuvi as New Zealand reach 10/1 in the seventh over

- Kane Williamson walks in

- Jasprit Bumrah gets rid of Martin Guptill for one run off 14 balls

- First runs for New Zealand off Guptill's bat in the third over

- Another maiden! This time it's from Bumrah

- It's swinging from ball one at Old Trafford, Guptill looks tentative; Bhuvi starts with a maiden

- India lose the review on the first delivery, Bhuvi started with a delivery that hit Guptill on the pads. Big Appeal! DRS taken, ball is going down leg

Indian supporters cheer for their team before the start of World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand outside Old Trafford in Manchester (Photo | AP)

- India vs NZ: Head-to-head at WC: NZ- 4 wins, Ind- 3 wins, NR- 1

- Rohit Sharma is 27 runs behind Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of most runs at a single edition of ICC World Cup

- India vs New Zealand: Potential match-ups

- New Zealand win toss and elect to bat

Teams

India: Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult