Home Sport ICC World Cup News

MS Dhoni's run-out was match turning point: Kane Williamson

The soft-spoken New Zealand skipper acknowledged that it was tough for any side to recover from 24 for 4 to which India were reduced to in the 10th over.

Published: 10th July 2019 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

Martin Guptill celebrates the wicket of MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MAN: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was fully aware of the damage Mahendra Singh Dhoni could have inflicted to his team and Martin Guptill's direct throw from the deep to get the former India captain run-out was the turning point of their World Cup semi-final victory on Wednesday.

Williamson said when Dhoni, who scored 50 off 72 balls, was there, he knew the match could have gone either way in those final overs.

"We all know the game is a fine line in a number of ways. But that run-out was significant. We have seen Dhoni finish games from those similar positions on a number of occasions," Williamson said after the match.

"It was a tough surface so nothing promised but naturally to dismiss Dhoni in whatever fashion is extremely important, but for a direct hit run-out very similar to Jadeja's I think was a big moment in the game," said the Kiwi captain.

According to Williamson, only Guptill was capable of "creating" that kind of a run-out from the deep.

"I mean he (Guptill) is probably the only man on the pitch that could perhaps created that run-out," he said.

"So contributions can come in so many different ways and I think we have seen on the fielding charts he has been right up there and for him to do that and pull off what was a significant turning point in the match was special," Williamson said.

Dhoni, who has got a lot of flak for his slow batting, found a supporter in Williamson.

"Yes, experience at this level and in these occasions is so important and his contribution not only today or yesterday but throughout this campaign was extremely important and that partnership that he was involved in with Jadeja," Williamson said.

He was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja, who made batting on a difficult pitch look easy.

"Jadeja came in and hitting the ball better than anybody in both teams was very, very valuable. In fact, he got some momentum going India's way," the Kiwi captain said.

Mitchell Santner's slow left-arm spin was one of New Zealand's biggest weapons and Williamson was lavish in his praise.

ALSO READ | Middle-order or top-order: Who to blame for Team India's loss?

"It was an outstanding spell from Santner on a surface that, you know, no doubt was offering to the slower bowlers -- and we saw that in our innings as well the amount of spin that the Indian spinners got and he (Santner) is a world-class bowler, so we expected he would operate well," Williamson said.

The soft-spoken New Zealand skipper acknowledged that it was tough for any side to recover from 24 for 4 to which India were reduced to in the 10th over.

"I mean, it's very hard to know exactly but naturally when you find yourself in that position (24 for 4 and 71 for 5), it's a great starting point from our perspective in terms of perhaps getting ahead of the game because the rebuilding phase becomes lot more tricky," he said.

"So, it was a brilliant start for us with the ball and I guess on the other side of that coin, India would not have been as happy with that start."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kane Williamson World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand ICC World Cup 2019 Martin Guptill
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp