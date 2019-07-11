Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Another embarrassment for ICC as 'World must speak up for Balochistan' banner flies over Edgbaston

A small plane has circled the semifinal between Australia and England five times while trailing a protest banner in the skies of Birmingham.

An aircraft tows a banner that reads 'Help end disappearances in Pakistan' as it flies over the venue of the Cricket World Cup semi-final match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)

BIRMINGHAM: Small aircrafts towing political messages continued to embarrass the host country after a plane with a message in support of Balochistan flew over the Edgbaston cricket stadium during the second semi-final between England and Australia here Thursday.

The banner read, "World must speak up for Balochistan," a province in Pakistan.

This was not the first time small aircrafts carrying political messages flew over the venues during the ongoing World Cup. Such an incident happened during two group matches in Leeds. During the India-Sri Lanka group match, a plane flew over the Headingley Cricket Ground with banners reading, "Justice for Kashmir," and "India stop genocide & free Kashmir."

It was further followed by another plane with a message to stop mob lynching in India.

Before that, during the Pakistan-Afganistan match, a banner was towed also about Balochistan.

Red-faced by such repeated incidents and pressure from the BCCI, the ICC and the Local Organising Committee were forced to declare the air space over Old Trafford as no-fly zone during the first semifinal between India and New Zealand.

But the India-New Zealand tie too witnessed its share of drama when four Pro-Khalistan Sikh spectators were evicted from the stadium by the ICC for sporting T-shirts with political messages.

