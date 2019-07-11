Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Dhoni run-out the turning point: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson and the Kiwis focussed on getting to 240-250 before banking on their formidable bowling attack.

Published: 11th July 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand players celebrate with family after the semifinal win over India

New Zealand players celebrate with family after the semifinal win over India | TWITTER

By Express News Service

MANCHESTER: On Tuesday night, Kane Williamson & Co. may have gone to bed fearing the worst. Twenty-four hours later, they again dared to dream as they beat India by 18-run victory to advance to a second successive final. At the post-match press conference, the Kiwi skipper spoke on a number of issues including how their batsmen read the condition, the first 45 minutes of India’s chase, the thought process during Ravindra Jadeja’s late blitz among other things. Excerpts:

On reading the pitch

At the halfway stage, we sort of wanted 240-250. We knew we would be competitive if we got that because of the way the surface played. And the way we started with the ball was outstanding, it allowed us to kick things off perfectly. I thought the way the bowlers and the fielders operated was great.

Did they get any sleep?

I think the guys slept pretty well. Sort of we were focussing on what we needed to achieve in those last sort of four overs and at 211/5, we felt we were kind of there or thereabouts on target with what we wanted to try and achieve to be competitive on that surface. And it wasn’t the sort of wicket that it was 300, it was very much sort of mid-200s and we were aware of that. So it was trying to get to that 240, 250 stage against a formidable bowling attack in that of India. 

Whether India lost in the first 45 minutes?

It’s very hard to know exactly... but naturally when you find yourself in that position it’s a great starting point from our perspective in terms of... getting ahead of the game because the rebuilding phase becomes a lot more tricky. So, it was a brilliant start for us with the ball and I guess on the other side of that coin, India wouldn’t have been as happy with that start. There were some good deliveries. Sometimes they take the edge and sometimes they don’t. They did for us today.

The Dhoni run-out

That run-out was significant. We’ve seen (MS) Dhoni finish games from those similar posit­ions on a number of occasions. It was a tough surface so nothing promised but naturally to dismiss Dhoni in whatever fashion is extremely important, but for a direct hit run-out very, very similar to Jadeja’s I think was a big moment.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 Cricket World Cup Kane Williamson India vs New Zealand WC semifinal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp