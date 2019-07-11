Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jason Roy free to play in World Cup final despite umpire outburst

Roy, who admitted the offence, was fined 30 percent of his match fee for breaching that section of the ICC's code of conduct.

Published: 11th July 2019 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jason Roy

Roy is available to feature as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.| AP

By AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England star Jason Roy has been cleared to play in Sunday's World Cup final against New Zealand despite showing dissent at an umpire's decision while helping the hosts book their place in the showpiece match.

IN PICS | England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia

The Surrey opener had made 85 to set England well on their way to an eventual eight-wicket against Australia in Thursday's semi-final at Edgbaston, when he was given out caught behind down the legside off fast bowler Pat Cummins by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Roy requested a review but England had already squandered their lone review of the innings with an unsuccessful attempt to overturn fellow opener Jonny Bairstow's lbw dismissal for 34.

Nevertheless, Dharmasena confusingly and incorrectly signalled for a review, with Australia pointing out the official's mistake.

Roy, his arms spread wide, clearly believed Dharmasena should have signalled a wide delivery instead and the furious batsman had to be ushered away from the crease by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus. 

Eventually, a clearly unhappy Roy, whose tirade prompted television broadcasters to apologise for his foul language, made his way back to the pavilion, with England 147 for two in the 20th over.

ALSO READ | Mitchell Starc sets record for most wickets at a single World Cup

Roy, who admitted the offence, was fined 30 percent of his match fee for breaching that section of the International Cricket Council's code of conduct that prohibits showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

The 28-year-old also received two demerit points from match referee Ranjan Madugalle, taking his tally for the tournament to three following one-point penalty he received for an audible obscenity after dropping a catch in a group-stage match against Pakistan. 

But match bans only kick in when a player collects four demerit points in total leaving Roy, a key figure in Eoin Morgan's side, available to feature as England bid to win the World Cup for the first time.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 England cricket Australia cricket Jason Roy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp