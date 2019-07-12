Home Sport ICC World Cup News

'We failed to deliver': Rohit Sharma confesses with 'heavy heart' after World Cup exit

The right-hander amassed 648 runs in nine matches, including a world record five hundreds.

Published: 12th July 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

a's Rohit Sharma watches from the pavilion

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his team "failed to deliver when it mattered" in the lost World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand, saying his "heart is heavy" after the disappointment.

Among the pre-tournament favourites, India lost by 18 runs to the Black Caps in a rain-hit low-scoring semifinal here Wednesday.

The top three Indian batsmen, including Rohit, managed just one run each in a chase of 240.

"We failed to deliver as a team when it mattered, 30 minutes of poor cricket yesterday & that snatched away our chance for the cup. My heart is heavy as I'm sure yours is too. The support away from home was incredible. Thank you all for painting most of uk blue wherever we played," tweeted the opener, referring to the top-order failure which left the scorecard reading 5/3 in the first four overs itself.

Earlier, skipper Virat Kohli had blamed the loss on "45 minutes of bad cricket".

India might be out of the competition but Rohit continues to top the highest run-getters' list at the ongoing event.

ALSO READ | Indian team to leave for Mumbai on July 14 after World Cup exit

The right-hander amassed 648 runs in nine matches, including a world record five hundreds.

He is likely to remain in that position as nearest competition David Warner is also out of contention after Australia's were sent packing with an eight-wicket loss to England in Birmingham on Thursday.

The early dismissal against New Zealand was a rare bad day in office for Rohit, who looked in imperious form all through.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp